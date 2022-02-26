What message reactions will look like on WhatsApp Web

Most of the popular texting applications such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, etc, have Message Reactions. It has been a long time since the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp was first reported to be working on the feature.

The message reaction feature has lately been spotted on WhatsApp Desktop. According to WABetaInfo, the app is working on the feature for WhatsApp desktop. It shared a first glimpse of Message Reactions.

At present, WhatsApp plans to add only six reaction emojis unlike its sister apps Instagram and Facebook Messenger that lets users react with any emoji of their choice.

The publication said that to react to a message, user will need to hover over it with the cursor, and a reaction button will pop up at the side. When clicking on that button, users will be greeted by emojis just above the message and can then select which they wish to reach with.

WhatsApp is currently working on it, due to which users wont be able to see it on the app’s beta versions for both PCs and smartphones right now. It is expected to be rolled out soon. The feature will likely be made available for a beta version first.

