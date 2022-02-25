Know how to save Whatsapp contacts on Android phone, PC at once

Losing contact with group members on WhatsApp could be a nightmare and now there is a way to avoid it and save it on android phones and PC by using applications on Google Play Store.

Following are the two procedures through which one could save contacts on a WhatsApp group to his android phone or a PC.

Save WhatsApp group contacts to spreadsheet

To copy your group chat contacts from WhatsApp to a spreadsheet, you’ll need to use a computer.

The first way to achieve this is by using a Google Chrome extension. To use this option, follow the steps below.

Go to Google Chrome Web Store. Then, download and install the ‘WA-Download Group Phone numbers’ extension. After installing the extension, head over to WhatsApp Web on your Chrome browser.

Scan the QR code with your phone’s camera to sync and open your WhatsApp.

Select the WhatsApp group you want to get people’s contact details form, look to the top-right corner of the group page, and click three dots to get additional details and there you will see ‘download info’ option.

After tapping the option, it will automatically download the excel sheet of all contacts, along with their phone numbers, public display name and saved name.

Save group contacts on your android phone

First, download the ‘Export Contacts for WhatsApp’ app from Google Play Store and then follow the following links.

Open your phone and go to the group and then click the three dot-option and then scroll to ‘invite via link’ option and then tap it.

Here you’ll see Group Invite link, just click on the ‘copy link’.

Go Back to ‘Export Contacts for WhatsApp’ app and open export contacts option and then click on ‘Export 100 contacts’ option and then paste copied WhatsApp group link.

Choose the preferred file option like Word or PDF and then tap it, prompting an automatic download of the file, bring all contacts at one place with detailed information.

