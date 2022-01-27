Here’s the guide to complete AI Training Drills in PUBG

For newcomers and players returning to the PUBG game, it is now necessary to complete the AI Training Drills first, which could be frustrating at times.

However, this guide will help in completing the tutorials in an easy manner after they could not be skipped.

After completing the Basic Training tutorial, PUBG players will be forced to complete either 4 AI Training Drills or 10 AI Matches. If you want to be done with the AI tutorial, the quickest option is to complete the drills. Here is how to do just that.

AI Matches will be the only mode available to you after the Basic Training, so you will need to start that up. You can easily kill yourself quickly 10 times to achieve the required 10 AI Matches, but where is the fun in that? Plus, the 4 AI Training Drills aren’t that hard.

The 4 AI Training Drills you will need to accomplish in an AI Match are the following and could be achieved in 1-3 games.

Win a chicken dinner and Get 5 total kills

The AI in PUBG are not that bright, so killing them, even as a beginner, isn’t challenging. You’ll get your 5 kills pretty quickly. And after getting all of those kills, it won’t be hard to win chicken dinner either, which means you should get 1st place in an AI Match.

Loot 1 total item from Care Packages

To loot 1 total item from a Care Package, look for airplanes dropping cargo.

These will appear randomly across the map, but you’ll be able to hear them and see them. Once the cargo has landed, loot the Care Package and you’ll get some great gear.

Drive vehicles 2000 m. in total

Finding a vehicle to finish the drive 2000m challenge isn’t too difficult either. Vehicles can be found all over the map, but especially near buildings and cities.

