Here is the guide to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK update

Tencent’s latest PUBG Mobile Lite update has recently hit the servers and brought several changes for gamers and this guide will explain the method to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update on Android devices.

Following the wishes of its users, Tencent finally released a new update to the game that brought some more attractive aspects to gamers.

To download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite, users will need to download the previous version of the game if they have not installed it on their Android devices yet.

The APK update can only be downloaded if the previous version is installed. To download the update, do the following.

In general, updates add a lot of new content. 0.22.1 was just a small patch in the game that included some weapon skins. The skins provided were Glided Jade Dragon and Outlawed Fantasy. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 is likely to be released in the coming months and will bring a lot more features to the game.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK on Low-End Android Devices

Players should head over to the PUBG Mobile Lite official website to get the APK link for the new update.

Click on the APK download and the file will automatically start downloading to the player’s device.

After the download is complete, remember to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option if it has not been enabled by default.

Install and open the game. It will take some time to download the update which is about 190MB in size. Therefore, we recommend players have the necessary amount of storage on their device.

