Here’s why masses are getting inflated electricity bills

KARACHI: Exorbitant bills have forced people to hit the streets across Pakistan. Here’s why the masses are getting inflated bills.

Maria Memon, the host of the ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai,” while discussing the situation said that by carefully analyzing the electricity bills, every consumer can understand why they are being slapped with heavy bills?

She explained that the electricity bill she has in her hands is of a house that consumed 839 units in the month of August. In this bill, there are two types of charges applied, including the Islamabad Electric Supply Company and government charges.

The electricity charges in the bill are Rs35,842 for 839 units. In addition to this, due to fuel price adjustment, there is an FC surcharge of Rs2,709 and a QTR tariff adjustment of 1,447 rupees, bringing the total charges of this bill to 40,244 rupees.

Furthermore, the government is imposing additional charges in this bill, including a TV fee of Rs35, GST of Rs7,128 in the TR tariff, Rs3,505 slapped on account of income tax charges, and another GST of 116 rupees. Alongside, an additional tax bill adjustment of Rs2,112 has also been included.

Adding all these charges together, the government is charging Rs12,896 from this single bill. After these charges, the bill that was initially Rs35,842 has now become expanded to an amount of Rs53,241.