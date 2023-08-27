PPP announces countrywide protests against inflated electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced countrywide protests against the inflated electricity bills, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari announced that the inflated electricity bills have worried every citizen.

He added that PPP will stage protests on city, union council (UC) and tehsil levels across the country.

Bukhari ordered PPP workers to stage protests across the country.

The movement against inflated electricity bills nationwide is gaining momentum every day. People are hitting the streets and burning the bills in protest.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

Earlier in the day, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced to observe a countrywide strike on September 2 against the increase in electricity prices amid mounting public outcry.

In a statement, JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef said that committees have been constituted for a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices.

The spokesperson said that Sirajul Haque will hold meetings trade bodies tomorrow, adding that people from every aspect of life will participate in the countrywide strike. He also lauded the support from industrialists and traders for holding strike.

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets۔ Citizens say they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahore Square also set fire to power bills to record their protest۔

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, protesters gathered at Committee Chowk and burned bills while demanding that the government abolish imposed taxes on electricity.

In Gujranwala, protesters surrounded the Gujranwala Electric Power Company office in protest against expensive electricity.

Protests were also held in other cities, including Narowal, Attock, Sargodha, and Haripur, against high power bills.