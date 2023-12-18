Here’s why you need to stay away from GTA 6 $225 pre-orders

The gaming community has been over the moon since the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6’ trailer and eagerly awaits the opportunity to pre-order the highly anticipated game.

Rockstar Games hasn’t revealed details regarding pre-orders, and the title itself is set to release sometime in 2025. Interestingly, a website has allegedly listed ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6’ for pre-order for a whopping $225.

The video ads have been spotted running on YouTube, telling viewers that they can “download and test the gameplay”. The video features a Rockstar logo next to the wording ‘Play now’.

As reported by a gaming website, the pre-order is for the game’s PC version. However, Rockstar Games have announced that Grand Theft Auto VI is only coming out on consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This means no PS4, no Xbox One, and certainly no PC.

According to the report, a website by the name of G2A has listed GTA 6’s PC version for pre-order, reportedly for $225. This is 100% fake, as Rockstar Games hasn’t announced anything about the game being available for pre-order.

The report also mentioned a post on Reddit from the YouTube Ad section, apparently. User “PurpleStrawberry1997” took a screenshot during an ad that said, “GTA 6 alpha version out now” but also “download & test the gameplay.”

The reported $225 pre-order price itself is a dead giveaway of the listing being fake. Before the reveal of the first trailer, rumours were circulating social media that Rockstar Games could charge upwards of $100 for the standard edition of GTA VI.

Readers should only trust information that comes directly from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.