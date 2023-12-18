18.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Here’s why you need to stay away from GTA 6 $225 pre-orders

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The gaming community has been over the moon since the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6’ trailer and eagerly awaits the opportunity to pre-order the highly anticipated game.  

Rockstar Games hasn’t revealed details regarding pre-orders, and the title itself is set to release sometime in 2025. Interestingly, a website has allegedly listed ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6’ for pre-order for a whopping $225.

The video ads have been spotted running on YouTube, telling viewers that they can “download and test the gameplay”. The video features a Rockstar logo next to the wording ‘Play now’.

As reported by a gaming website, the pre-order is for the game’s PC version. However, Rockstar Games have announced that Grand Theft Auto VI is only coming out on consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This means no PS4, no Xbox One, and certainly no PC.

According to the report, a website by the name of G2A has listed GTA 6’s PC version for pre-order, reportedly for $225. This is 100% fake, as Rockstar Games hasn’t announced anything about the game being available for pre-order.

Read More: ‘GTA 6’ system requirements unveiled in now viral report

The report also mentioned a post on Reddit from the YouTube Ad section, apparently. User “PurpleStrawberry1997” took a screenshot during an ad that said, “GTA 6 alpha version out now” but also “download & test the gameplay.”

The reported $225 pre-order price itself is a dead giveaway of the listing being fake.  Before the reveal of the first trailer, rumours were circulating social media that Rockstar Games could charge upwards of $100 for the standard edition of GTA VI.

Readers should only trust information that comes directly from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.