Heroin hidden in footballs confiscated at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Customs officials on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle 7.7 kg heroin concealed in footballs at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

The Customs officials at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) confiscated 7.7kg of high-quality heroin worth more than Rs.110 million was reportedly hidden inside footballs.

According to details, the three drug-laden cartons were booked through cargo from Sialkot to Manchester.

A case has been registered under sub-section (c ) of Section 9 Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, following the seizure of heroin, later, a team has also been formed to arrest the accused.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Customs officials deputed at Lahore airport foiled the smuggling of 60 thousand dollars.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore International Departure were busy checking passengers.

During checking, the staff recovered 60 thousand dollars from 3 passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia. The passengers had no reason to carry this much amount of dollars abroad.

In another similar action, customs officials seized 30 smartphones and 28 wine bottles. The passenger who landed from the United kingdom at Lahore airport was hiding the smuggling items in his bag.

