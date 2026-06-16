The first trailer and poster for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 65th feature film, Hexed, have officially arrived. The movie is set to hit theaters on November 25.

Alongside previously announced stars Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones, the voice cast now includes seven-time Emmy winner Tracey Ullman as Ms. Quill, a talking enchanted feather pen and Stephen Fry as Elias Quire, a mystical journal.

The new footage introduces Billie (Steinfeld), a bold and free-spirited teenager, and her more reserved mother, Alice (Jones). When Billie unintentionally reveals hidden magical powers, she’s pulled from her suburban life into Hexe, a vibrant magical world. There, she meets Ms. Quill (Ullman) and Elias Quire (Fry), beginning a journey filled with wonder that leads her to uncover long-buried family secrets—ones that could reshape the world of witches forever.

“Billie is surrounded by a strange, unexplainable phenomenon,” said director Fawn Veerasunthorn. “She’s always felt out of place in her own life, and it’s only by stepping into a chaotic, untamed magical realm that she starts to truly understand who she is.”

Co-director Jason Hand added, “In Hexe, Billie feels truly seen for the first time. Her journey of self-discovery reveals a deep bond with magic and exposes truths about her family that have been hidden for years.”

Hexed is directed by Veerasunthorn and Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.

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