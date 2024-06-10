Hezbollah says it shoots down Israeli drone over Lebanon

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said its air defences downed an Israeli attack drone over southern Lebanon on Monday, and the Israeli military confirmed the loss of the drone.

“A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israeli Air Force UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory,” the Israeli military said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a statement it hit a Hermes 900 aircraft, an Israeli-made reconnaissance and attack drone.

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen an uptick in hostilities over the past week, with both the Israeli military and Hezbollah striking locations outside the border strip where the exchanges of fire have been concentrated, and with increased intensity.

Earlier on Monday Hezbollah said it attacked with a “squadron of drones” an Israeli military post in the Golan Heights. Israel’s military said it identified two drones crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel and falling in the northern part of the Golan Heights.

Israel’s military also said its fighter jets struck two Hezbollah military structures and a launch post in the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.