‘Hi December…’: Zainab Shabbir wins the internet with new post

Actor Zainab Shabbir won the internet with her message to December along with her latest set of pictures, going viral.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday evening, Zainab Shabbir treated her millions of followers on the social site with a new three-picture gallery, captioned with a message to the final month of 2023.

“Hi December. You are the last one, so be the best one,” she wrote with a series of emojis. The casual, no-makeup clicks see the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor, in a warm black sweater, for the chilly winter evenings.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral pictures with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

With over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle, Zainab Shabbir frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

Moreover, she often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein’.

