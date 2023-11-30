Sidra Niazi radiates elegance in new Saree look: See pics

Showbiz starlet Sidra Niazi exudes radiance and elegance in her Saree look in the latest Instagram pictures.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Sidra Niazi treated her thousands of followers with a bunch of breathtaking pictures, flaunting a stunning six-yard drape, probably for a photo shoot.

The four-picture gallery, captioned only with the dress credits, captured the fashionista in an emerald-hued, solid silk saree by a local designer Saba Rajput, paired with a matching blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidra (@sidra.niazii)

She styled the modern look with a silver necklace and emerald jewellery on her hand, along with subtle glam makeup with blow-dried hair.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidra Niazi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Sukoon’, headlined by Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Apart from Niazi, the ensemble supporting cast of the play also features Qudsia Ali, Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, the serial is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Sukoon’ airs every Thursday and Friday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Yumna Zaidi redefines elegance in six-yard drape: See pictures