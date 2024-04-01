‘It is forbidden for her…’: Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed share how they resolve their fights

Reel to real-life couple, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed shared how they try to resolve the fights between them, without involving anyone else.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Celebrity couple Arez Amed and Hiba Bukhari were seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when the two candidly spoke about their relationship, love story and post-marriage life.

The couple shared that neither of them leaves the room when they are having a fight or are upset with each other.

“One of the good things about us as a couple is that we never involve a third person in our personal issues, be it from his side of the family or mine, nor do I ever take the issues back to my parents’ home,” said the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor.

She continued, “I talk to him, and we try and resolve the matter usually at that very time or else by the end of the day, or maximum by the next day.”

“It is forbidden for her to visit her parents’ house during a fight, we have to resolve it first and then I would let her go,” added the ‘Mere Apne’ actor, to which his wife confessed that although she really feels like so sometimes.

“I spend more time cleaning up the house and the room or bringing new stuff for the room to decorate, make sure it is all nice and tidy, and then I would go tell him that I want to go home,” Bukhari explained.

Pertinent to note here that showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in a close-knit 2022 ceremony after making their relationship official in the later months of the previous year.

Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari come together for ‘Radd’ – Watch teaser