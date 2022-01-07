Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed tie the knot in an intimate event

Celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on Thursday.

Hiba and Arez said ‘Qubool Hai’ in a minimalistic Nikkah ceremony on Thursday night after their at-home ‘Mayun’ celebration a day earlier.

The ‘Berukhi’ actor made for an absolutely elegant bride in her traditional look, as she donned a white ‘gharara’ with gold jewelry, while Arez looked equally handsome in his white Sherwani. Hiba was given a radiant makeup look by celebrity makeup artist, Sara Ali, that complimented her transparent veiled face well.

The bride took to the photo and video sharing site Instagram, to share a glimpse of her bridal look with the fans. She penned some heartwarming words along with the click, “Jab muhabbat raste ki rehnuma hoti hai. Toh har manzil asaan lagti hai”, which garnered thousands of hearts in a few hours.

In another post, a picture of her husband was shared, that sees the ‘Hangor‘ actor peeking through the flower drapes to have a glance of his wife, with the caption “Mein hamesha sochti thi what is the first look.. I saw that today! The look, the laughter and those tears ❤️”.

The snaps clicked by popular photographer, Abdul Samad Zia were shared by the groom simultaneously on his official handle. Arez said ‘yes’ to his love with the most heartfelt caption, as he wrote, “Kuch insaan kay plans hotay hain aur phir ALLAH plans and HE is the best of planners… @ihibaqadir QUBOOL HAI”.

Many industry pals of the couple flock in the comments sections on the social app to leave their congratulatory messages for them.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed made their relationship official earlier last month with Instagram posts on their respective accounts.

