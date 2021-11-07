Hiba Bukhari’s reply to a fan about marriage goes viral

Actor Hiba Bukhari was answering questions about her marriage and one of the reply has gone viral on social media platforms.

The actor was answering questions from her fans on the photo and video-sharing application Instagram.

“Ap ki shadi kb hai? (When is your marriage?)” the question read to which the actor. The viral reply with “Jald (soon)”.

Earlier, the Berukhi star had mentioned that she was not single and her marriage will be official.

She had categorically said that she has fallen in love previously.

It is to be noted that the actor had described fellow celebrity Syed Arez Ahmed as “love” on social media as well.

When being asked to describe her fellow celebrity in a word, she answered with “love”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

The Wedding Virus star was asked whether she is marrying Arez, upon which she refused to reply. She, however, admitted to frequently fighting with her fiancé and she is the one who bothers him the most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

She was asked to give a hint about how her fiancé looks to which she jokingly replied that he is six feet tall.

The artist is one of the prolific figures in the showbiz industry. She has received praise for her performance in several serials namely Berukhi.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!