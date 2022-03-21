Hiba Bukhari’s tips on becoming an ‘ideal’ housewife

Actor Hiba Bukhari married fellow celebrity Syed Arez Ahmed in January this year and has shared tips to be a housewife.

The Karachi-born celebrity recalled being given privacy from her in-laws when she arrived in her new home.

The actor said no one used to interact with her nor open the doors of the room when she locked her inside it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)



The Berukhi star recalled that they left for their honeymoon immediately after their marriage, adding also that the food inside the fridge would remain untouched.

She said she used to approach her in-laws and asked them to sit with her, admitting to stopping her to lock herself in the room after that.

The celebrity admitted to being aware of how important privacy was but it does not mean that a newlywed starts to dominate the family members.

Read More: Hiba Bukhari’s strict condition for marriage with Syed Arez Ahmed

The actor said that she was respected by her in-laws.

It is pertinent to mention that Syed Arez Ahmed had exchanged rings with Hiba Bukhari in December 2021. She had written a similar statement while making her engagement news public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)



The celebrity revealed that she was uncomfortable holding his hand in one of their projects, adding she is glad to remain and fall for him later.

The Berukhi star stated that she was optimistic about spending her life with her fiancé. She thanked him to be there for her when she could not hold onto herself.

They tied the knot in January this year.

Comments