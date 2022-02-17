REVEALED: Hiba Bukhari’s strict condition for marriage with Arez Ahmed

Actor Hiba Bukhari recently tied the knot with co-celebrity Syed Arez Ahmed and has placed a strict condition in her nikkahnama.

The celebrity, in an interview with a private news channel, revealed that the clause prohibits her spouse to have a second marriage.

The actor, speaking with a private news channel, admitted to having objections over men having multiple marriages. Her husband revealed that she got it written on her nikkahnama.

She went on to say that including such conditions is a right and felt of exercising all of her legal rights when signing the marriage document.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari has spoken about her relationship with Syed Arez Ahmed during interactive sessions across social media platforms.

It is pertinent to mention that Syed Arez Ahmed had exchanged rings with Hiba Bukhari in December 2021. She had written a similar statement while making her engagement news public.

The celebrity revealed that she was uncomfortable holding his hand in one of their projects, adding she is glad to remain and fall for him later.

The Berukhi star stated that she was optimistic about spending her life with her fiancé. She thanked him to be there for her when she could not hold onto herself.

