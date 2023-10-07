Hiba Bukhari’s saree picture is a hit on social media

Popular actor Hiba Bukhari turned heads with her latest picture in an all-black saree for the award night.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday, Hiba Bukhari treated her 1.4 million followers with a stunning picture, flaunting an exquisite saree, for a prestigious award night.

In the click, captioned simply with a single sparkle emoji, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor looked breathtaking in a solid, black chiffon saree, paired with a matching, heavily embellished blouse, by designer Rashmi Kumari. She styled the fit with chunky heels and a pair of silver danglers, with glam hair and makeup.

The now-viral picture was showered with love from thousands of her fans on Gram, in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hiba Bukhari is currently being seen as the main protagonist Rutba in the drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, co-starring Zaviyar Naumaan Ejaz, Yashma Gill and Usama Khan.

The ensemble cast of the play also features Jamal Shah, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti (of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ fame) airs every Thursday and Friday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

