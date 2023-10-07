Hania Aamir sets pulses racing in black attire: See pics, reel

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir set millions of hearts racing with her all-black, modern ethnic look in the latest set of pictures and reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star treated her 10 million followers with some jaw-dropping pictures, and yet another Hania Aamir signature GRWM reel, as she decks up for the prestigious award night.

In the reel, captioned with “been a minute,” and Punjabi track ‘White Brown Black’ by Indian singer, rapper Karan Aujla, Jaani and Avvy Sra in the background, the diva is seen getting her glam game on before switching to long hair with extensions.

The fashionista then slipped into an all-black, contemporary outfit with same-coloured embellishments, by designer Faiza Saqlain, and paired the fit with emerald studs, as seen in the two-picture gallery, posted later with the caption, “moves.”

The now-viral posts were showered with love from millions of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Being the social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following of 10 million followers on the social site Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

