Hiba Bukhari slams local publication over fake reporting

Popular TV actor Hiba Bukhari slammed a local publication in the country over fake news of domestic abuse on her.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor called out a private TV channel for misrepresentation of her statement from a recent interview, portraying her to be a domestic abuse victim.

During an interview on the set of her ongoing serial, Bukhari recalled an incident when she humorously tried to complain about her husband Arez Ahmed to her father in front of him, in order to tease him, but her father reassured her instead that it is how things work.

The clip was mispresented by the news channel, portraying that the actor was a victim of domestic violence in the early days of marriage, which was also the reason for her absence from TV screens for a long time.

Sharing a clip of the fake news report on her stories, Bukhari called out, “This is yellow journalism!! Stop spreading lies! It’s shameful!!”

It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari tied the knot with co-star Arez Ahmed last year in a close-knit ceremony, after making their relationship official in the later months of 2021.

In the same interview, the actor stated that she is happy in her marital life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bukhari is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ as Rutba. The ensemble cast of the play also features Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, Usama Khan, Jamal Shah, Yashma Gill, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti (of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ fame) airs every Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.