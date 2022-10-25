Hiba Bukhari’s latest video goes viral

A video of actor Hiba Bukhari attending a friend’s wedding event with husband Arez Ahmed is going viral on social media.

The viral video on the picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram saw the actor attending a friend’s wedding event in an elegant black outfit.

Her clip got thousands of likes from Instagram users. Netizens showed their love toward her with their comments.

Hiba Bukhari has a big fanbase with millions of followers on Instagram. She takes to the platform to share pictures of herself, family moments and professional life.

Earlier, she posted pictures of her in a stunning orange three-piece suit.

They announced her engagement to fellow celebrity Arez Ahmed in December last year on Instagram. They married in January this year.

In an interview, she revealed that she placed a strict condition which prohibits her spouse to have a second marriage. The actor admitted to having objections over men having multiple marriages.

She went on to say that including such conditions is a right and felt like exercising all of her legal rights when signing the marriage document.

