Forensic report into Quetta video scandal makes shocking revelations

QUETTA: Forensic report into the Quetta video scandal has made shocking revelations regarding collusion of Hidayat Ullah, his brother Khalil and the girls who leveled rape and blackmailing allegations against them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the report obtained by ARY NEWS, the women who were allegedly filmed in obscene videos are part of the Hidayat Ullah gang as the latter had hired four girls to lure men.

Sources having knowledge of the contents of the report said that the forensic analysis found a chat between Karima and Hidayat in which the former threatened him to reveal his wrongdoings after differences emerged between them.

Read More: MAN ARRESTED FOR ABDUCTING, BLACKMAILING GIRLS VIA OBSCENE VIDEOS

Hidayat Ullah on the other hand also threatened Karima to upload her videos on the internet if she speaks out against his illegal activities.

The report pointed out that the suspects were involved in inviting people to their party and later intoxicating the participants and filming their obscene videos. “Later these videos were used to blackmail the guests and girls and to extort money from them,” it said.

Read More: SUSPECT IN QUETTA VIDEO SCANDAL HIDAYAT ULLAH INVOLVED IN DRUG SUPPLY

The report highlighted that out of 280 obscene videos recovered from Hidayat Ullah’s possession, 254 have turned out to be unedited while the remaining were modified slightly.

It however pointed out that none of the videos proved rape allegations. “The videos and chats even did not have any discussion regarding children,” the sources within police said.

Press Conference about Video Scandal in Quetta by DIG Quetta pic.twitter.com/nKokUdyemz — Balochistan Police Official (@CpoQuetta) December 9, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!