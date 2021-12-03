Man arrested for abducting, blackmailing girls via obscene videos

QUETTA: Police officials have arrested a man for his involvement in blackmailing girls after filming their obscene videos, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Police claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.

The raiding officials recovered obscene videos from laptop, mobiles and other devices that have been seized from his possession. The accused was also facing charges of abducting two girls.

Police started conducting more raids to arrest his accomplices.

Earlier in November, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested the gang members including cops who were involved in raping and blackmailing young girls.

A gang had been busted by FIA that was involved in filming videos of young girls after raping them for blackmailing purposes. According to the agency, two officials of Punjab police had also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

The raids had been conducted by the FIA cybercrime team in different localities of Rawalpindi following the complaint of a victim girl.

The girl had registered a complaint that the accused Subhan used to send her obscene videos through different mobile numbers. The victim girl had said that the accused had demanded Rs500,000 from her after threatening her to forward her videos to her parents.

It was learnt that the people wearing Punjab police uniforms were identified as Rizwan Ali and Yasir. Rizwan Ali is a head constable at Rawalpindi’s Chountra police station.

According to the complainant, an accused named Imtiaz Ahmed had provided the home to the gang members for raping the girls.

The FIA cybercrime wing’s deputy director had said a case was registered against the accused.

