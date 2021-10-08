Bank manager kills female colleague over ‘blackmailing using obscene videos’     

FAISALABAD: A bank manager on Friday allegedly gunned down a female colleague in Faisalabad, claiming that she was blackmailing him using his obscene videos, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred at a private bank in Sudhar area of Faisalabad, where the manager allegedly opened fire on his female colleague, killing her on the spot.

The suspect has been identified as Mansoor and had been shifted to a police station for further interrogation.

Read More: LAHORE MODEL IFRAH KHAN ARRESTED UNDER BLACKMAILING CHARGES

The bank manager in his confessional statement had said that the victim, Aliya, was his friend and she was blackmailing him through some of his videos.

“She threatened to send the videos to my wife and I had issued multiple warnings to her over blackmailing attempts previously,” he claimed.

Read More: HYDERABAD MAN ARRESTED FOR BLACKMAILING GIRL WITH OBSCENE VIDEOS

The bank staffers, who witnessed the entire incident told police that Mansoor and Aliya got engaged in a verbal brawl before the former took out a gun and shot towards her.

Police said the victim was a mother of three children and used to work at the bank. “We have handed over her body to the relatives and are further investigating the matter,” they said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!