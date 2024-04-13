High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan soon: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday asserted that a high-level delegation of Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan soon as he laid foundation stone of the Seerat Museum, ARY News reported.

The statement came days after PM Shehbaz’s recent visit to the Kingdom, wherein the former and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman agreed to expedite the first wave of a planned $5 billion investment package for Pakistan.

In January last year, the crown prince had directed the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) to study increasing the deposit amount in the State of Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to $5bn.

The move, according to the Saudi Press Agency, confirmed Saudi Arabia’s position on supporting the economy of Pakistan and its “sisterly people”.

Addressing the ceremony today, PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for the valuable contributions of Saudi Arabia towards the construction of the Seerat Museum and said such projects solidify the collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for demonstrating their love for Pakistan through projects like the Faisal Mosque and the Seerat Museum, as well as for their assistance during difficult times.

The prime minister also thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for generously hosting his delegation during his recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

The premier pointed out that the Seerat Museum will help impart ethical education and combat Islamophobia. He emphasised that the establishment of the Seerat Museum will provide valuable insight into the virtuous life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for the younger generation.