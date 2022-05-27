Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Hike in fuel prices is repercussion of ‘treachery’: Shehbaz Gill

test

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill has said that the rise in fuel prices is the price the people would have to pay for corrupt leaders’ treachery, ARY News reported. 

The former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill took to Twitter to respond to Maryam Aurangzeb’s press talk on Friday.

Referring to the recent hike in fuel price, the information minister Maryam Aurangzeb had said that this seed of inflation was sown by PTI and Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Gill wrote, ‘It is not the seed of inflation but the price that people will have to pay for your treachery.’ Imran Khan collected record tax and spent it on his people but did not increase fuel prices, he added.

Also Read:IHC restrains arrest of Shehbaz Gill on his return from US

He added that Imran Khan’s plan to buy cheap gas and oil from Russia was sabotaged by Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq, and the people of Pakistan will pay for that now.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.