Hike in fuel prices is repercussion of ‘treachery’: Shehbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill has said that the rise in fuel prices is the price the people would have to pay for corrupt leaders’ treachery, ARY News reported.

The former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill took to Twitter to respond to Maryam Aurangzeb’s press talk on Friday.

Referring to the recent hike in fuel price, the information minister Maryam Aurangzeb had said that this seed of inflation was sown by PTI and Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Gill wrote, ‘It is not the seed of inflation but the price that people will have to pay for your treachery.’ Imran Khan collected record tax and spent it on his people but did not increase fuel prices, he added.

عمران خان نے ریکارڈ ٹیکس کولیکشن کی اور عوام کا پیسہ عوام پر خرچ کر کے پٹرولیم مصنوعات پرسبسڈی دی

یہ مہنگائی کے بیج نہیں غداری کی قیمت ہے جو عوام ادا کرے گی

روس سے سستا پٹرول اور گیس خریدنے کے عمران خان کے پلان کو میر صادق اور جعفر کے ذریعے سبوتاژ کرنے کی قیمت

عوام بھرے گی اب pic.twitter.com/LFfpgzUl9G — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 27, 2022

He added that Imran Khan’s plan to buy cheap gas and oil from Russia was sabotaged by Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq, and the people of Pakistan will pay for that now.

