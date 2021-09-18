Hike in petrol, diesel prices challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A citizen on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

He cited the federal government and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) as official respondents in a petition moved in the high court.

The petitioner stated in his petition that the government earlier this week jacked up the prices of petroleum products without approval of the federal cabinet.

The hike has put additional burden on the people already reeling from rising inflation, he said and pleaded with the court to declare the increase void.

On Sept 15, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre for the next 15 days of September 2021, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel.

The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs5.92 per litre.