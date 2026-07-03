Hilary Duff breaks silence over her wardrobe backlash

Hilary Duff just addressed an awkward discussion about her concert outfits. During her current performance in “Lucky Me Tour”, her fans defended her outfit from online criticisms.

During an online discussion on Instagram, Duff’s stage clothes were criticised, claiming she had not spent much money on her wardrobe and even wore sweatpants during the show. A fan quickly disagreed and shared a video showing Duff making five quick outfit changes during one performance.

The video captured several of her stage looks, including a slip dress worn over jeans, a fringe crop top, a white satin dress, and a sequin halter top. Duff, 38, appeared to subtly support the fan by liking the Instagram post.

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Earlier, on June 22, “The Lucky Me Tour” began in West Palm Beach, Florida, after her smaller Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour. She has performed both her classic hits, including Why Not and Come Clean, as well as songs from her 2026 album, Luck… or Something. The tour is set to continue until February 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Earlier this year, Duff told People that she was excited to perform for larger crowds after starting with smaller venues. In May, Duff also appeared on the cover of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.