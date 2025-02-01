Railways pacer Sangwan addresses Virat Kohli’s dismissal in Ranji Trophy

Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan has opened up on star India batter Virat Kohli’s dismissal in their game during the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

The former India captain walked out to bat on Day 2 of Delhi’s game against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 31, however, his stay at the crease lasted just 15 deliveries, scoring six runs.

The right-handed batter was beaten several times by Railways pacers during the game as he continued his lean patch in the red-ball format.

Consequently, Virat Kohli was castled by pacer Himanshu Sangwan with a fuller delivery which kept a bit low and slid past the bat to hit the off-stump and send it cartwheeling.

The Railways pacer further dented Delhi’s efforts as he removed opening batter Sanat Sangwan in the following over, leaving them reeling at 103/4.

After bagging the prized wicket of the former India captain in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Himanshu Sangwan has shared how much it mattered to him and his team as they look to secure a victory in the all important game.

“People across India draw inspiration from Virat. Picking his wicket was a special moment for me. It was a dream come true,” the right-arm pacer said.

The 29-year-old maintained that the presence of star players such Virat Kohli was giving significant importance to the Ranji Trophy.

“With Virat bhaiya, the Ranji Trophy is gaining such importance. It feels so good. We get to learn a lot from them (players from the national team playing in Ranji). Sharing the dressing room with them is a huge thing,” Himanshu Sangwan said.