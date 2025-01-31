Kohli fans abuse wrong Himanshu Sangwan over his Ranji Trophy dismissal

Fans of India batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to bash Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan who clean bowled him on his return to the Ranji Trophy.

The former India captain managed to score just six runs off 15 deliveries before Himanshu Sangwan sent his off-stump cartwheeling on Day 2 of Delhi‘s game against Railways.

The right-arm pacer delivered a fuller delivery which Virat Kohli attempted to play across the line, however, the ball kept a bit low and hit the off-stump.

A pumped-up Sangwan was seen celebrating the wicket as the former India captain made his way back to the dugout.

The dismissal and the following celebration by the Railways pacer triggered the fans of the star batter who bashed him for celebrating Kohli’s wicket in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Several took to Instagram profiles with the same name as the Railways pacer to leave negative and degrading remarks in the comments section.

One such profile attracted a response as the user faced abuses and negative comments from the fans of Virat Kohli.

Bombarded with abuses, the user, named Himanshu Sangwan, clarified that he was not the Railways pacer who dismissed Virat Kohli in the Ranji Trophy game.

“bhaiyo me vo cricket wala himanshu sangwan nahi hu jo sab soch re ho (Brother I am not that Himanshu Sangwan from cricket),” the Instagram user wrote in Instagram Stories.

It is worth noting here that the former India captain made his return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 13 years.

The right-handed batter last played for Delhi in November 2012 when he played in a one-off game in the Ranji Trophy 2012-13 in Ghaziabad.