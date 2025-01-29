“Shaitaan Se Main Nahi Darta” – Watch Himesh Reshammiya’s bold dialogue in Badass Ravi Kumar promo

Himesh Reshammiya recently released an exciting new dialogue promo for his upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar, which is set to go viral.

The promo features an intense verbal battle between Himesh’s character, Ravi Kumar, and a villain, creating a lot of buzz among fans.

In the viral promo, the villain aggressively says, “Jaanta nahi tu kiske saamne khada hai!” Himesh, as Ravi Kumar, remains calm and confident in his response: “Bhagwan tum ho nahi sakte, insaan tum lagte nahi, aur Shaitaan se main nahi darta.”

The villain, growing more enraged, replies, “Shaitaan nahi hoon main, Shaitaan ka walid hoon, Raftaar Khan naam hai mera.” Himesh’s character, with a sly smile, responds: “Naam Raftaar rakh lene se, Kachua Cheetah nahi ban jaata.”

The villain, clearly angered by this remark, challenges Ravi Kumar: “To chal, karte hain ek race to death, Manzoor hai?” Himesh, without hesitation, agrees to the challenge, saying, “Manzoor Hai, magar shart aath aane ki (50 paise).”

This response catches the villain off guard, and he asks, “Sirf aath aane ki?” Himesh, with his signature confidence, drops the mic with the perfect line: “Ha kyonki main insaan se uski aukaat ke hisaab se shart lagaata hoon.”

The viral promo ends with Ravi Kumar blinking, leaving the audience eager to see what happens next.

Himesh Reshammiya’s powerful dialogue delivery and confident demeanor have certainly raised the stakes for Badass Ravi Kumar, making this promo one to remember.

Earlier, Indian singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya announced his big-screen comeback with the upcoming film ‘Badass Ravi Kumar.’

The makers of the film dropped a three-minute-long trailer which soon went viral on social media.

The ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ trailer shows Himesh Reshammiya delivering cheeky dialogues, and doing action sequences while also singing songs in the action musical.

The film will see the Indian actor reprise his role as Ravi Kumar from 2014’s ‘The Xpose.’

Apart from Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ will feature Prabhu Deva as the villain while Kriti Kulhari and Sunny Leone will also star in key roles.