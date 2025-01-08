Himesh Reshammiya returns to big screen with ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’

Indian singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya is set to make his big-screen comeback with the upcoming film ‘Badass Ravi Kumar.’

The makers of the film dropped a three-minute-long trailer which soon went viral on social media.

The ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ trailer shows Himesh Reshammiya delivering cheeky dialogues, and doing action sequences while also singing songs in the action musical.

The film will see the Indian actor reprise his role as Ravi Kumar from 2014’s ‘The Xpose.’

Apart from Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ will feature Prabhu Deva as the villain while Kriti Kulhari and Sunny Leone will also star in key roles.

Soon after the trailer was released, social media users expressed a wide range of emotions, with some calling it an action-heavy film while others took sarcastic jibe over its over-the-top action sequences and messy dialogues.

A netizen wrote, “Action, cinematography and music everything lands accurately in #BadassRavikumarTrailer. Himesh Reshammiya is the major highlight, along with Prabhudeva nailing it as villain. Their faceoff is going to be an exciting one.”

However, many others were sceptical of the film and took jibes at the upcoming action title.

A netizen commented, “Ye movie miss maat karna 100 saal me 1 hi bar banti hai aisi movies (Don’t miss this movie, they are made once in 100 years).”

Another wrote, “No Pushpa, No Sikandar, No Toxic, No War 2, Only Badass Ravikumar,” and a third user commented, “Hollywood has Tom Cruise, Bollywood has Badass Ravi Kumar.”

Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ is set for release on February 7, 2025.