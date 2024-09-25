Guess who: THIS Bollywood actor gave 9 flops, 0 hits in 17-year career

He is considered to be the biggest flop actor in Bollywood, with 0 hits and 9 straight flops to his credit over a career spanning 17 years.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Indian film industry is a dream of the majority of people while growing up in the country and becoming a Bollywood hero is the first aspiration of many. Numerous people leave their homes and lives behind to move to Mumbai every day, in order to try their luck in the field, with only a handful of them finding success.

But among these aspiring actors are also a great number of people who are already part of the industry, not necessarily as an actor though, who are always on a hunt for that one chance to prove their mettle in front of the camera.

The same is the case with the celebrity in question.

Not only has he tried his hands at acting but is also a renowned singer and music director with more than 1300 songs to his credit in addition to several top awards he received for his chart-topping numbers, and has even collaborated with top actors on his music videos. Can you guess who is he?

The A-list singer in question is the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ hitmaker Himesh Reshammiya, who made his acting debut in 2007, in the film ‘Aap Ka Suroor’, co-starring Hansika Motwani and Mallika Sherawat. He also directed the music of the title and sang all the songs, which failed to perform well at the ticket windows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

This setback did not stop Reshammiya and he continued to star in films. Next was Satish Kaushik’s ‘Karzzzz’, which was a major box-office disaster and investors couldn’t even recover their money.

The singer’s flop streak continued with his projects, like ‘Radio’, ‘Kajraare’, ‘Damadamm!’, ‘The Xposé’, ‘Teraa Surroor’ and ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’, all of which bombed at the Box Office.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone ready to ‘accept’ film with Himesh Reshammiya?

After 4 years since his last acting gig, Himesh Reshammiya is all set to release yet another film ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’, a supposed sequel in ‘The Xpose’ universe.