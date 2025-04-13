Naeema Butt wants THIS team to win PSL 10

Actress Naeema Butt has revealed his favourite team of Pakistan Super League 10 (PSL 10), ARY News reported.

Talking in ARY News’ program Har Lamha Purjosh, Naseem Butt revealed that being a Lahori, she wants Lahore Qalandars to win PSL 10 title.

“For some unknown reasons, I also support Quetta Gladiators and want them to win,” she stated.

On Friday, Islamabad United kicked off the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 with a convincing win over Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The defending champions chased down the target of 140 with ease, losing only two wickets and finishing the game with 14 balls to spare.

The home team started their run chase on a challenging note, losing debutant opener Andries Gous in the second over with only eight runs scored.

After this early setback, Colin Munro came out to bat alongside Sahibzada Farhan, and together they mounted a recovery by adding 55 runs for the second wicket. However, Farhan fell victim to Haris Rauf in the ninth over, contributing 25 runs off 24 balls.

Munro partnered with Salman Ali Agha, and the two formed a match-winning partnership of 80 runs, guiding the team to victory.

Munro top-scored with an unbeaten 59 runs off 42 balls, featuring seven fours and a six, while Agha contributed 41 not out from 34 balls, which included three fours and a six.

For Lahore Qalandars, both Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf managed to take one wicket each.

Earlier, United’s captain Shadab Khan’s decision to bowl first proved to be a masterstroke. The United bowlers, led by Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul, dismantled the Qalandars’ batting lineup, restricting them to just 139 runs in 19.2 overs.