Hina Dilpazeer opens up about life after divorce at 24

Hina Dilpazeer has opened up about one of the most challenging chapters of her life, revealing that she was just 24 years old when she got divorced and had to rebuild her life as a single mother.

Speaking during a recent interview with Nariman Ansari, the Bulbulay star said she never allowed her divorce to define her or stop her from moving forward.

“I was 24 when I got divorced. I was all on my own. I never thought of it as though a bomb had fallen on me and I couldn’t go through life anymore,” she said.

Dilpazeer shared that she believes every person’s life unfolds according to Allah’s plan and that hardships are part of that journey.

“Your life is planned by Allah, and people should understand that the lives He has written for us are destined to come with challenges,” she said.

The actor stressed that while having a loving family and supportive life partner is a blessing, not everyone’s path is the same.

Reflecting on relationships, Hina Dilpazeer said that not every marriage ends because one person is at fault. Sometimes, she explained, two individuals simply are not compatible.

Hina Dilpazeer is known for her iconic role as Momo in Bulbulay and her acclaimed performance in Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, where she portrayed more than 40 different characters.