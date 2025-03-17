Hina Khan grateful to perform Umrah in Ramadan as she battles cancer

As she battles stage 3 breast cancer, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan is grateful to be able to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Amid her ongoing treatment for breast cancer, actor Hina Khan travelled to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, with her cousin brother Manaan Meer, to perform Umrah during this blessed month of Ramadan, she shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Alhamdullilah, Umrah 2025,” she wrote in the caption of the carousel post, with a praying-hands emoji.

“Thank you for inviting me Allah.. overwhelmed and speechless. May Allah give me complete Shifa Ameen,” added the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist Akshara, in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed last June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The celebrity has been sharing her journey on social media since then, being a source of hope and courage for everyone out there, battling with the disease.

Also Read: Hina Khan shares major health update amid cancer battle

However, fellow actor Rozlyn Khan, who is known for breast cancer awareness activities and is a survivor herself, claimed that Hina has been using her diagnosis as a publicity tool.