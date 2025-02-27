Hina Khan shares major health update amid cancer battle

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan, who has been battling stage 3 breast cancer, has shared a major update about her health.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During her recent outing at an awards ceremony, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy sessions for the cancer treatment and has also undergone surgery.

Speaking to a media reporter, who questioned Khan about her last chemotherapy session, she said, “Not last chemo. My chemos are over, my surgery is also over. I am on another treatment right now, taking my immunotherapies, and everything is going good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist Akshara, in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed last June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The celebrity has been sharing her journey on social media since then, being a source of hope and courage for everyone out there, battling with the disease.

However, fellow actor Rozlyn Khan, who is known for breast cancer awareness activities and is a survivor herself, accused Hina of using her diagnosis as a publicity tool.

Also Read: Hina Khan’s cancer battle sparks feud between Rozlyn Khan & Ankita Lokhande