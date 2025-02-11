Hina Khan’s cancer battle sparks feud between Rozlyn Khan & Ankita Lokhande

Rozlyn Khan and Ankita Lokhande are at odds after Rozlyn’s comment about Hina Khan’s cancer battle sparked a war of words.

It all started when Rozlyn mocked Hina Khan’s health struggle, calling it “cheap,” which prompted Ankita Lokhande to step in.

In response, Ankita Lokhande slammed Rozlyn Khan, expressing her disbelief at the remark and defending Hina Khan, who is currently battling cancer.

Rozlyn quickly fired back on Instagram stories, bringing up Ankita Lokhande’s past and accusing her of using the death of her ex, Sushant Singh Rajput, to get attention. She wrote, “A woman who could use death of her ex for Bigg Boss is preaching me for cheapness!! Not a big surprise… aa gayi sasti (cheap) publicity lene.”

Rozlyn even shared Ankita Lokhande’s post and criticised her for being part of a “group” and dismissed her opinion by saying, “Talk to my feet…!”

This back-and-forth began when Ankita Lokhande posted a video defending Hina Khan after Rozlyn mocked her cancer diagnosis.

Read More: Rozlyn Khan allegedly threatened for exposing Hina Khan’s cancer claims

Ankita Lokhande’s post read, “How could someone think so low… That’s so cheap!! Hina is fighting cancer with such bravery. I know because Vikki met her in the hospital, where she was undergoing chemotherapy, and he was moved to tears to see her strength.”

Ankita Lokhande ended her message with a heartfelt note to Hina Khan: “Hina, you’re strong and our sherkhan. God bless you, girl. This shall too pass.”

Earlier, Rozlyn revealed that she has been receiving life-threatening calls after speaking out against fellow actress Hina Khan. The actress claims that these tormenting calls, which include threats to her life, have become unbearable.

Rozlyn shares, “I am receiving calls where people are literally threatening me for my life if I don’t stop raising my voice. From calling me dirty names to people giving me rape threats and saying they will throw acid on me, I have heard everything. This is unbearable for me.”

In her attempt to uncover the truth, Rozlyn Khan has accused Hina Khan of using her cancer diagnosis as a publicity tool.

Rozlyn believes that Hina Khan has bribed those around her, including her doctor Mandar Nadkarni, with large sums of money to manipulate the situation for her benefit.