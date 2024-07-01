Hina Khan is ‘scarred’ but ‘not scared’ amid cancer battle

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan motivated all the cancer fighters as she opened up about her journey, days after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

Actor Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, turned to her Instagram stories on Sunday, to share a motivational message for all those fighting this tough cancer battle like her.

“A window to my journey,” she began to write in a text story.

Khan continued, “This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good.” “And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED,” she concluded the message, shared with the Bollywood song ‘Bandeya Rey Bandeya’ on Instagram.

For the unversed, Hina Khan released a statement on Instagram, on Friday, confirming that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. “To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” she stated.

The celebrity added, “Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

Concluding the statement, she requested, “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love.”

Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity sent their warm wishes to Khan and wished for her speedy recovery.