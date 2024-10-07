Hina Khan opens up on ‘crippling’ pain in breast cancer battle

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan has said that she is suffering from “crippling” pain amid her stage 3 breast cancer battle.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The actress, in June, revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and has since been undergoing treatment.

However, Hina Khan has now revealed the side effects of the treatment which makes her unable to stand for more than a few minutes.

In an Instagram post, the Indian actor shared a video showing the aftermath of standing for more than one hour.

The video shows the actress being rushed into an elevator after the event as she reveals the sneakers she wore.

“What a day it was.. as you all know I have this crippling Neuropathic Pain and it makes standing more than a few Mins at a stretch extremely difficult,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan revealed the reason behind wearing sneakers on a saree, writing, “Now a days anything cushioned in my feet gives me comfort in walking.. which is why we decided to wear a super comfy pair of shoes beneath my Saree.”

The Indian actress, however, showed her resolve to continue pursuing her dreams and completing the projects she had committed before her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer.

“Blessed to have what I have and even while facing this phase of my life. I am thankful to Almighty coz I am able to do it .. and learn from so many brave souls. With the show, some strength, Faith in almighty, some pills and the support of my team we managed to pull it off and I am so proud of myself that I didn’t give up,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.