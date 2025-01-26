Hina Khan recalls beau Rocky’s heartfelt gesture amid her cancer battle

Indian actress Hina Khan has revealed her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s heartfelt gesture as she battles stage three breast cancer.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June last year.

Following the diagnosis, Hina Khan has regularly shared her journey to fight breast cancer and the love and support she receives from her close ones.

Recently, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star revealed that her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal shaved his head to show his support for her during her treatment.

“For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says ‘I GOT YOU’ To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up,” she wrote in a long post accompanied by their pictures together.

Expressing gratitude towards Rocky Jaiswal, the Indian actress revealed that her beau remained with her from her stage three breast cancer diagnosis to the beginning of her treatment.

“I remember he didn’t Have Covid in the peak of the Pandemic but chose to stay with me through out, he wore 3 masks all day but made sure he took care of me. That’s Him! Specially during this phase of my Diagnosis. He left everything and has been looking after me,” Hina Khan said.

The Indian actress went on to call Rocky Jaiswal the ‘best thing’ to ever happen to her.

“YOU are the best thing that has happened to me.. The way you have shown up when it wasn’t easy, fixed me and fixed everything around..The way you stayed, you have taught me to love myself first, you have made it so easy for me to breathe, Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star added.