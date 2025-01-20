Hina Khan reveals impact of cancer diagnosis on acting career

Indian actress Hina Khan has revealed the toll her stage three breast cancer diagnosis has taken on her acting career.

The actress, best known for playing the protagonist in the Indian TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June last year.

Since then, Hina Khan has been actively sharing her journey to fight the illness and its impact on her personal and professional life.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the Indian actress revealed that the breast cancer diagnosis took a toll on her work as she lost two projects due to her deteriorating health.

“There were a couple of projects I was supposed to start, but after mutual discussions, we took a call. It’s not like this (cancer) will get cured in 2-3 months. It will take a year or even a year and a half. People have deadlines, so they had to replace me. It was hard for them, but it was okay. I had to give up two projects, but at that time giving priority to my health was important. Getting better mattered. Initially, it affected me, but now it doesn’t bother me,” the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star said.

Hina Khan revealed that the release date of her upcoming film ‘Country Of Blind’ was also delayed due to her health as she battles stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

“Country Of Blind released abroad. It was supposed to be released in India before Griha Laxmi (her latest web show), but due to my health, it didn’t happen. Griha Laxmi was also supposed to be released in October but it got pushed. This big pause that had come was all because of my health,” the Indian actress said.

Recalling the time when she found out about her breast cancer diagnosis, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star said that she did not utter a word.

“I am proud that I switched so soon at that moment and understood that crying over this was not my life, but living life the usual way was where I had to go back to. I am very happy that I didn’t let such big news consume me and decided to fight,” the Indian actress added.