Hina Khan reveals mother’s reaction to her breast cancer diagnosis

Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan on Sunday revealed her mother’s reaction after she learnt of her stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared four pictures with her mother including ones where her mother embraced her and comforted her as the actor rested in her arms.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “A mother’s heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children. This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain. A Superpower in which Mothers excel always.”

“Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength,” she concluded as Instagram users extended good wishes in the comment section.

Best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, Hina Khan on June 28 revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

As she underwent treatment, the actor decided to chop off her hair before it starts to fall as the treatment progresses.

She shared a video into her ‘window to cancer journey’ series, from the day when she let go of her hair after the first chemotherapy session.

In the clip Khan wore a big smile on her face, as she courageously prepared herself to chop her hair; also while consoling her mother, who can be heard wailing in the background. The celebrity got tears in her eyes as the haircut progressed before she flashed a bright smile, rocking her new pixie cut.

Posting the video on her Instagram handle, Khan penned, “To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win.”