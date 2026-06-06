LAHORE: Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt on Saturday strongly opposed reports of a television drama being produced on the life of drug trafficker Anmol alias “Pinky.”

In a statement shared on social media, Butt criticized the idea of portraying Pinky as the subject of a drama, calling it an inappropriate attempt to gain viewership and commercial success.

“If a drama is really being made on Pinky, it is extremely shameful and irresponsible,” she wrote. “Pinky is not a role model worthy of having a drama produced about her.”

Butt said such portrayals undermine the contributions of women who have played positive roles in society and continue to do so.

“This is an insult to all those women who have served society with dignity and dedication,” she said. “How long will we continue to present such individuals as role models merely for ratings and money?”

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier in the month of May from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

Authorities recovered significant quantities of narcotics during the raid.

According to investigators, she is linked to an organized drug trafficking network with massive operations in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Law enforcement agencies said the network used digital payment systems, fake identities, and delivery riders to distribute narcotics in affluent neighborhoods.

CTD recommends dismissal of two officers over ‘links’ with Anmol Pinky

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recommended the dismissal of two officers following an internal inquiry into their alleged links with suspected criminal figure Anmol Pinky, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the inquiry was launched after allegations surfaced regarding their alleged contacts with Anmol Pinky. The officers named for dismissal are Constable Ali Qureshi and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kafeel Awan.