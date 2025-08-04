Hina Rizvi issues clarification after announcing separation from husband

Actor Hina Rizvi has clarified that she and her husband Ammar Ahmed Khan are in a separation mode at the moment, but are not divorced from each other.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

For the unversed, popular TV actor Hina Rizvi, who tied the knot with theatre veteran Ammar Ahmed Khan last April, announced over the weekend that they have separated from each other.

In a statement on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Rizvi confirmed, “With a heavy heart, I announce that me and my husband Ammar Ahmed Khan have separated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen ( Hina )Ammar (@sharmeen_hina_rizvi_official)

Further requesting privacy, the ‘Habs’ actor noted, “It wasn’t an easy step and we both need time to further decide what’s best for the future of this relationship.”

In a following request, she urged the media pages and publications to refrain from using the term ‘divorce’, as Khan and she are only in a separation phase at the moment, to decide the best future for their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen ( Hina )Ammar (@sharmeen_hina_rizvi_official)

She emphasised that her religion and the law of Pakistan both allow her and her husband to separate for a time being, if certain issues have arisen in their relationship, which they are unable to resolve immediately.

“Our separation is not the first case in history where two people, who are married to each other, have decided to take time apart, and it is not wrong at all,” the actor explained. “If something is affecting our mental health and life, we have the right to decide what’s best for us and separate, until we reach a better solution to resolve it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen ( Hina )Ammar (@sharmeen_hina_rizvi_official)

In the end, Rizvi hinted that she has been vocal about her separation because she is ‘deeply hurt’ over something and believes that her husband must be going through similar feelings.

Also Read: Mansha Pasha breaks silence on Jibran Nasir separation rumours