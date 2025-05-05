Hina Tariq’s photos with ‘Naqaab’ co-star Ali Ansari go viral!

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos with co-star Ali Ansari from the sets of their on-air serial ‘Naqaab’.

Basking in the success of her new serial ‘Naqaab’, rising actor Hina Tariq aka Assistant Commissioner Emaan Saleem turned to her official Instagram handle on Monday morning, to share BTS visuals from the latest episode 48, also featuring Deputy Commissioner Bilal Jamal (Ali Ansari).

“Bola tha accident ho jayega (Told you we’ll meet with an accident),” she wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, followed by a series of hashtags, and the Bollywood song, ‘Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari’, from ‘Chennai Express’, in the background of the post.

Thousands of their fans liked her picture post and dropped praising comments for both the actors as well as their characters.

Besides Hina Tariq and Ali Ansari, the daily serial stars Humayoun Ashraf and Ghana Ali. The supporting cast of the play features Javed Jamal, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sajjid Shah, Ammara Malik, Ahmed Rafique, Huma Tahir, Rehan Saeed and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

The title is written by Shafia Khan, while Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi helmed the direction. Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment have co-produced the project.

‘Naqaab’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.