Hina Tariq shares her experience of moving from Lahore to Karachi

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq, who hails from Lahore, gets honest about her experience of moving to Karachi for work.

In a new interview with a local media outlet, rising actor Hina Tariq, who is currently basking in the massive success of her daily serial ‘Naqaab’, shared whether it was easy for her to shift bases from Lahore to Karachi, to start working in dramas.

“It was a tough decision to make because it’s not easy to live without your family,” she said. “I’m still facing some difficulties.”

Tariq continued, “Especially, after packup, when I see people, all excited to go home and meet their parents, but I don’t have parents in Karachi. So that’s something I miss.”

“I’m a very family-oriented person; I’ve always been one. I don’t have many friends. Even the ones I have are only for hanging out. I’m never too involved in friendships. I’m a papa’s princess, mama’s girl type of person. I also share a great bond with my brother, and sister and her kids, so family is something I miss the most,” she explained.

“Also, I miss the home food,” the celebrity concluded.

On the work front, Hina Tariq most recently swept acclaim for her performance as Assistant Commissioner Emaan Saleem in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Naqaab’, co-starring Ali Ansari, Humayoun Asharaf and Ghana Ali.

