I’m not interested in doing films: Hina Tariq

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq got candid about her career trajectory so far and revealed if doing films and big-screen projects is on her bucket list.

In a new interview with a local media outlet, rising actor Hina Tariq, who is currently basking in the massive success of her daily serial ‘Naqaab’, was asked if she aspires to be a film star or is more interested in doing TV dramas only.

“I don’t know why, but I’m not really interested in doing films,” she replied.

Tariq continued, “If I ever get an opportunity to star in a film, I would stop doing dramas. If not, I would continue to do dramas only.”

“I can’t do both. That’s just my point of view,” she maintained.

On the work front, Hina Tariq most recently swept acclaim for her performance as Assistant Commissioner Emaan Saleem in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Naqaab’, co-starring Ali Ansari, Humayoun Asharaf and Ghana Ali, along with Ammara Malik, Ahmed Rafique, Huma Tahir, and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial, written by Shafia Khan, aired its final episode 62 last Sunday.

