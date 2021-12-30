Indian religious leader nabbed for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Indian police arrested a Hindu religious leader named Kalicharan Maharaj, who had attended the ‘Dharam Sansad’ event as a guest in Raipur, for delivering derogatory remarks against Mahatama Gandhi.

A Hindu religious leader has been arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from the neighbouring state, Madhya Pradesh (MP) for using derogatory remarks for Mahatama Gandhi and hailing Nathuram Godse for killing him.

Kalicharan Maharaj had reportedly delivered a derogatory speech against Mahatama Gandhi in the ‘Dharam Sansad’ event in Raipur on December 25-26.

The arrest was made after four days of the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against Kalicharan Maharaj. After being arrested from MP state, he was brought to Chhattisgarh by the police officials for producing him before the court.

#WATCH Raipur Police arrests Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi (Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/xP8oaQaR7G — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

According to the Indian media reports, three separate police teams were sent to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to arrest him. Police officials found him 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh where he had taken a rented room near Bageshwar Dham.

It is not the first case against Kalicharan Maharaj as he was booked in another case of hate speech during the ‘Shivpratap Din’ event held in Pune on December 19. Another hate speech case was registered against him in Maharastra’s Akola district.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra reportedly protested over Kalicharan’s arrested and alleged that Chhattisgarh Police violated norms by taking the action without giving information to the MP police.

In response to his protest, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel asked Mishra to clarify his position whether he felt happiness or sorrow for the arrest of a person who derogated Mahatma Gandhi. He said in a statement that laws were not violated in his arrest.

