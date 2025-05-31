Modi faces backlash over Sindoor distribution campaign

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, following his controversial Sindoor Politics and Sindoor distribution campaign, which have sparked outrage among Indian women who have been accusing him of misusing religious opinions for political benefits.

After the Pahalgam attack, a sindoor distribution campaign was launched by Modi’s government to Indian women across India, apparently as a sign of solidarity. However, this move had to face intense criticism.

Indian women have condemned the sindoor distribution campaign, calling it a humiliating attempt to manipulate their emotions.

According to many Indian females, sindoor is a sacred representation of marital loyalty and should not be used for political purposes.

One woman stated, “My husband is alive, who is Modi to send me sindoor? This is an insult to our traditions.”

Another woman asked, “If Modi brings sindoor, what are we should we do with it? He should focus on real issues instead of playing with our emotions.”

Leading voices, including Neha Singh Rathore, have criticised Modi’s sindoor distribution campaign, disagreeing that it is a distraction from pressing concerns such as unemployment in Bihar.

Rathore stated in her vlog, “Sindoor is applied only by the husband of a woman, not by any third person. Modi is attempting to manipulate women of Bihar for votes instead of addressing their economic fights.”

According to recent reports, Modi’s Sindoor Politics has faced criticism from several political and social groups.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh criticised the campaign, calling it a political trick and comparing it to a “One Nation, One Husband” scheme.

Many Indian women are annoyed and have shared their frustration on social media, saying they do not trust Modi’s intentions.

People have also criticised Modi’s comments about sindoor, pointing out his past actions and questioning whether he is sincere.